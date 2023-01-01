TikToker Catches Wendy’s Employee Eating Fries Straight From the Fryer
However, there's at least one TikToker who is probably cutting this particular Wendy's from out of the list of fast food locations they'd want to get grub from. Well, if they don't like the idea of employees bare-handedly touching their grub, that is.
In a clip uploaded by Alli Walton (@alliwalton) on the popular social media platform, an employee can be see standing over what appears to be a frying station.
A young woman is watching the employee while another person records. The Wendy's employee can be seen picking out a french fry from the basket and tasting it, then looking in the direction of the person recording.
Upon seeing this, the young woman looks away from the woman standing above the fries with a concerned expression on her face. A caption for the video reads: "@Wendy's get your employees #unsanitary"
However there were a number of TikTokers who didn't necessarily seem to think that the employees decision to munch on the job was that big of a deal.
Some TikTokers remarked that Alli has probably never worked in food service as this is the norm. Another user remarked that nibbling on food while at work is a daily occurrence and that if they worked at Wendy's they'd "be using the frosty machine like a beer bong."
In one Quora discussion thread, someone wanted to get to the bottom of a myth that they heard: that fast food workers were allowed to eat as many fries as they wanted to while on the job.
Folks who replied to the question had a litany of different responses. Some said that while eating food on the job isn't "technically allowed" and there are pre-ordained meal times for employees at said locations, there were others who said that their managers generally didn't care or seriously account for the food that they ate.
How would you feel about seeing a fast food worker chomping on some fries while you were waiting to place an order? Would it bother you? Or is it that they weren't wearing gloves when they did so that would get you grossed out?