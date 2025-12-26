"Dominant Firepower" — "Trump-Class" Battleship USS Defiant Will Be Largest Built Since WWII The total plan includes the creation of 20 to 25 battleships in total. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 26 2025, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: DOW Screen Capture

US President Donald Trump announced on a Monday, December 22nd, 2025 that the US Navy would be producing a "golden fleet" of 20 to 25 battleships. Images of the vessels showcased during the Mar-A-Lago press conference indicate they've been appended with a "Trump Class" moniker. Which has prompted folks to ask: what are Trump Class battleships?

What are Trump Class battleships?

During the media statement, the President along with defense secretary Pete Hegseth, Navy Secretary John Phelan, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented images of the vessels in question. Emblazoned on the pictures of the battleship was the term "Trump Class" along with the moniker USS Defiant.

USNI News penned a full breakdown of the Defiant BBG-1 and what makes it such a standout warship for America's ocean fleet. Phelan was quoted by the US Naval Institute as saying: "the USS Defiant will be the largest, deadliest, and most versatile and best-looking warship anywhere on the world's oceans."

Furthermore, the Navy Secretary went on to remark that the Defiant's construction will be an effort that includes manufacturing processes and "components ... in every state." He highlighted that shipyards in Philadelphia, San Diego, Maine, and Mississippi will be involved in the Defiant's creation.

When its completed, the Defiant will be the "largest surface combatant America" has every built "since World War II," USNI penned. Additionally, the Trump administration announced that it will begin with the purchase of two battleships, but that its total plan includes the creation of 20 to 25 battleships in total.

We have all witnessed the Trump administration's madness regarding the Trump-class battleships.

Trump himself stated that he would take part in guiding the overall aesthetic of the ships. As for its official technical specifications, USNI's breakdown indicates it'll have a maximum length of 880 feet, with a beam that tops off at 115 feet. The vessels are projected to carry a maximum crew of 850 people and are expected to achieve speeds of 30 knots or more.

The weaponry onboard is composed of three separate batteries. First is the Defiant's main battery, which will have SLCM-N (Surface Launch Cruise Missile-Nuclear) capabilities. Along with 12 cells of Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missiles, as reported by Naval News.

The future Trump Class Battleship USS DEFIANT will be the largest, deadliest, most versatile, and best-looking warship anywhere on the world’s oceans. I want to thank @POTUS for his vision to make this game-changing capability a reality for America’s Navy. pic.twitter.com/968vY5by2g — Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan (@SECNAV) December 22, 2025 Source: X | @SECNAV

The main battery is rounded out with a 128-cell Mk 41 VLS (vertical launching system), too. Additionally, the USS Defiant is equipped with a 32MJ Railgun with HVP, two 5-inch, HVP guns, and two lasers rated at either 300kW or 600kW each to round out its secondary battery.

The Defiant's defensive battery is set to be extensive as well. USNI delineated that it'll come equipped with two RAM launchers, four 30mm guns, four ODIN lasers, and two counter-UxS systems. Breaking Defense highlights how the equipment onboard the USS Defiant "amounted to a new nuclear deterrent," as per Secretary Phelan's description of the vessel.

