Every Playable Character in 'Avatar Generations' So Far
Based on the massively popular Nickelodeon animated cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender, a new squad gacha-styled RPG game Avatar Generations brings back beloved characters in a video game format. The game features turn-based combat and a similar team-building element aspect seen in games like Genshin Impact.
Developer Navigator Games announced Avatar Generations in Jan. 2023, showing that players will be able to explore the Four Nations and create a party across a large cast of characters. Over time, players will recruit more characters to their roster as they progress through the game to optimize their team layout against enemy groups and bosses. And for those familiar with the TV series, there will be a slew of iconic moments in the game from the show. Here's a breakdown of the playable characters.
What characters are playable in 'Avatar Generations'?
The official gameplay trailer released from the Avatar Generations YouTube channel presented in-game glimpses of major characters from the series, such as Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko, Suki, and Uncle Iroh.
Besides the main cast, Pakku, Gyatso, Admiral Zhao, Princess Yue, Mongke, Jeon Jeon, Tyro, Xin Fu, and the Kyoshi warriors appeared in combat alongside the protagonists.
The video also shows different versions of certain characters, revealing a Blue Spirit version of Zuko and an Earth Rumble version of Toph alongside their standard costumes from the show.
Avatar Generations is supposed to follow the events from the first half of Avatar: The Last Airbender, so fan-favorites like Mai, Jet, Azula, or King Bumi may appear later in the game.
The 'Avatar Generations' release date is overshadowed by technical glitches.
After Navigator Games revealed Avatar Generations, interested players never got official word on when the game would release. At the time, players could pre-register on Android and iOS devices to get exclusive in-game items when Avatar Generations finally went live to help support squads in battles.
Yet out of nowhere, the developer dropped a launch trailer via Twitter for the game and announced it was available on App Store and Google Play on Jan. 31. Interested fans were pretty hype under the tweet until some reported in-game issues with the game.
One player seems to be having trouble logging into the game on their phone, while another stated their second combat encounter led to the game freezing up.
"Game is not working, the second combat in training vs the Rinno freezes the game," the user wrote.
According to a user who pre-registered, they can't play the game due to technical issues and hopes the developer fixes the game soon. It's unclear how widespread the in-game issues are or the plan from Navigator Games to resolve the problems at this time.
Will 'Avatar Generations' launch on other platforms?
Navigator Games has only announced that Avatar Generations will launch on iOS and Android devices. It functions specifically like a mobile game due to the layout and touch controls within the game, so it's unlikely we'll see a release on consoles.
It's possible we could see Avatar Generations somewhere else down the line once the game has months of new content under its belt, but there's no guarantee it'll launch anywhere else any time soon.