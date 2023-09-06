Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok What Condition Does Macksvisuals From TikTok Have? TikTok content creator @macksvisuals was born with rare condition called craniosynostosis. She uses her platform to spread body positivity. By Allison Hunt Sep. 5 2023, Published 9:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@masksvisuals

We have said this before, but one thing we love about TikTok is that there is room for everyone. While yes, it is still the deep dark web and there are some trolls, it is a place of inclusion.

One content creator, @macksvisuals, uses her platform to spread body positivity and love. And the people really resonate with her, as Macksvisuals or Mackenzie has 496K followers and 3.1 million likes as of writing this piece. You may notice that Mackenzie looks a little different than other people. What condition does she have? Here's what we could find out!

What condition does Macksvisuals from TikTok have?

Mackenzie actually addressed her condition herself in a video that was posted on Sept. 4, 2023. At the time of writing this piece, the video already had 572.4K views, 19.2K likes, and 374 comments.

In the video, Mackenzie introduces herself and says, "First off, if you're new here, hi! I look a little bit different. I'm very aware of that. I was born with a mutation or syndrome, whatever you want to call, it called craniosynostosis."

Mackenzie explains craniosynostosis. She said, "It's when you're an infant, your sutures fuss together too soon and end up hardening your skull too soon. That happened to me before I was even born. And so that causes your head to look in a different shape, or your skull, and so what that causes is pressure on your brain when your skull is continuing to grow. So a lot of times it can affect your motor skills or like your eyesight in things if it's not corrected."

Mackenzie continued saying that her eyesight was really impacted by this. She also says that she was born with other mutations as well, but the craniosynostosis "stands out a lot." Mayo Clinic defines craniosynostosis as "a disorder present at birth in which one or more of the fibrous joints between the bones of your baby's skull (cranial sutures) close prematurely (fuse), before your baby's brain is fully formed. Brain growth continues, giving the head a misshapen appearance."

Mackenzie said that she had reconstructive surgery when she was only nine months old, and some parts of her head don't have any bone. At the end of the video, Macksvisuals leaves her followers with an uplifting message saying that she wants to, "Inspire people around me to look the way you were born as. To embrace the way you look. To really love yourself and appreciate the way you were made."

Mackenzie also reads a Psalm every single day, sharing her point of view on each one, uplifting her followers, and taking her followers to church every day on her page.