Archie's Confession on 'Riverdale' Probably Isn't What It Seems

Most Riverdale fans refuse to admit that Jughead is really dead and can you really blame them? It's hard to imagine that one of the core four was killed off, even with Jughead’s body being shown clear as day in the morgue. If he isn't, then Archie’s confession could mean his mom was brought in on whatever scheme is going on. If not, then things are about to go from bad to irrevocably horrible for Archie and the gang.

Watch Riverdale on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.