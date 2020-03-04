We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Archie's Confession on 'Riverdale' Probably Isn't What It Seems

Things are getting dark on Riverdale right now. As if things weren't already dire, everything is coming to a head as FP closes in on Jughead’s killer. If Jughead is really dead, that is. Because as much as the show would lead fans to believe he is dead and gone, there is still the consensus of hope among fans that all is not what it seems. And when it comes to what Archie confessed to his mom in the Feb. 26 episode of Riverdale, it might be another case of the show playing its fans.

At the end of the episode, Archie closed his curtains and sat down with his mom to confess something. It appeared that he confessed to Jughead’s murder himself, but it might be something totally different. Nothing is ever cut and dry on Riverdale and Archie could be the one to spill the truth (whatever that may be) about what happened to Jughead.