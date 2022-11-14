The Neighbourhood Has Officially Cut Ties With Drummer Brandon Fried, but Why?
When discussing major, impactful acts in the alternative rock space over the last decade, it's hard to not mention The Neighbourhood. The group, which was founded in Newbury Park, Calif., in 2011, has gone on to release hit records such as "Sweater Weather," "Wires," and "Daddy Issues" over the years, endearing them to legions of fans worldwide.
That's why, when the group announced an indefinite hiatus on Feb. 22, 2022, many were crestfallen. On top of that, the latest reason the group is making headlines is another less-than-ideal situation: Drummer Brandon Fried is being accused of something pretty serious by a fellow musician — and it resulted in him being removed from the band. So, what did Fried do? Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.
What did The Neighbourhood's Brandon Fried do? María Zardoya has accused him of assault.
Taking to her Instagram story on Nov. 13, 2022, María Zardoya, the lead singer of the popular indie pop group The Marías, claimed that Fried groped her without consent while they were at a bar together.
"I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried," she alleged. "It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced."
María went on to add, "I felt an invasion of my space, privacy, and body." She then suggested that The Neighbourhood "need[s] a new drummer [because] this guy [Fried] is a complete creep."
The response from The Neighbourhood was swift and decisive; they removed Fried from the group immediately.
"We are grateful to María for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood," the band tweeted in the wake of the singer's allegations being made public.
Brandon Fried released a statement apologizing to María Zardoya.
Taking to his own Instagram story, Fried penned an apology to María and owned up to his actions. However, he did maintain that they were caused by inebriation.
"I am so terribly sorry to María," Fried wrote in his story. "My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."
Fried concluded, "I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."
As of now, only time will tell if and when The Neighbourhood decide to break the hiatus that they have been on since early 2022 and return with a new drummer. But given Fried's actions and their negative publicity, it may still be some time before they relaunch the group.