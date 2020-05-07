Brendan Leipsic Is on Blast for Leaked DMs of Misogynistic Comments

As a Pittsburgh Penguins fan who's watched the Capitals dash their Stanley Cup dreams, nothing makes me happier than to see the Caps undergo some kind of strife or lose any competitive advantage that they may have.

Which is why I'm so conflicted about Brendan Leipsic's DMs being screenshotted and shared all over Twitter. The response to his texts is pretty severe, so what did he say that caused such a great big kerfuffle?