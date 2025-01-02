Kennedy Heir Jack Schlossberg Has Addressed His Justin Baldoni Feelings Schlossberg may be joking, but he suggested that he would represent Justin in court. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 2 2025, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The twists and turns of the Justin Baldoni Blake Lively saga continue following the news that Justin had hired JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg to represent him. Or, maybe he didn't really? The saga is messy and unclear, but Jack is certainly posting as if he took on Justin as a client.

Article continues below advertisement

Following Jack's tweets, though, he made a statement that clarified his personal feelings about his client. That statement was first posted on Twitter, and here's what we know about it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Jack Schlossberg say about Justin Baldoni?

In a post on Twitter, Jack said that his personal feelings about his supposed client and his guilt or innocence shouldn't matter in determining whether to take him on as a client. "My personal feelings about Justin Baldoni are irrelevant," he wrote. "Justin is my client, I’m his lawyer. Even the most heinous individuals have the right to counsel for their defense. I am not a hero. Im just doing my job."

Jack is right, of course, that the way America's legal system works ensures that even people guilty of terrible crimes deserve legal representation. It's also true, though, that many lawyers only take on clients who can afford to pay them, which Justin definitely can. Jack may or may not have taken on Justin's case because he believes in every person's right to a vigorous defense, but there are plenty of other criminals who deserve the quality of representation that he can provide.

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate tweet, he added some more emphasis. "I agreed to take on JUSTIN BALDONI as a client. Why? FAIRNESS. EVERYONE is entitled to a FAIR TRIAL and ZEALOUS DEFENSE. Justin has NOTHING to hide. Justice will be his revenge. After BOSTON MASSACRE, John Adams represented the British at trial. Same s--t, different day," he wrote.

Jack just recently passed the bar.

Jack only became a lawyer in 2024, so in spite of his credentials, he's still relatively new to the world of being a lawyer. He's spent most of his career working as a journalist, and has been a political correspondent for Vogue since 2024. It seems unlikely, then, that Justin would really hire him to represent him. The most likely explanation is that Jack is joking in these tweets, but no one can say for sure.

Article continues below advertisement

My personal feelings about Justin Baldoni are irrelevant.



Justin is my client, I’m his lawyer.



even the most heinous individuals have the right to counsel for their defense.



I am not a hero. Im just doing my job. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 2, 2025

The internet is turning on Jack Schlossberg.

Because of his lineage, his good looks, and his skill as a writer, Jack had mostly been able to maintain a good reputation online. Following these jokes, though, many suggested that Jack had lost the plot a little and that these tweets were out of pocket. "Yeah, Jack Schlossberg is done. another white boy flushed down the toilet, same s--t, different day," one person wrote, referencing one of his tweets.