Jaden Ivey Was Waived by the Bulls After He Made Numerous Anti-LGBTQ+ Comments "How is my conduct detrimental to the team?" By Chrissy Bobic Updated March 31 2026, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chicagobulls

After Jaden Ivey found himself out of the NBA season due to a leg injury, he got in serious trouble with the Chicago Bulls. Instead of simply cheering on his team from the sidelines for the rest of the 2025-2026 season, he ranted on social media about the LGBTQ+ community and religion. As a result, he had his contract waived, and he was in an even worse position than he was in when his injury took him out.

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But what did Jaden Ivey say? He didn't immediately take down his videos from Instagram, where he went on multiple rants. And, it seems, he stands behind what he said. He later spoke on Instagram about how he was told his conduct is "detrimental to the team," which he said he doesn't understand.

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What did Jaden Ivey say to get him in trouble with the NBA?

Jaden played four games for the Bull before he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He later began discussing the Bible, religion in general, and Pride Month along with the LGBTQ+ community in live videos on Instagram that he posted and kept up on his profile.

"The world can proclaim unrighteousness," he says in one video as he speaks on Pride Month in the NBA. "The world can proclaim LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, come join us for Pride, for Pride Month, to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets, unrighteousness. So how is it that one can't speak righteousness?"

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After the NBA spoke about Jaden's comments, he posted yet another video in which he questions why officials didn't say that the NBA doesn't agree with his "stance on LGBTQ." He also questions how his conduct is "detrimental to the team."

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In another one of the videos, Jaden says that he was "exposed to pornography" at a young age and that he developed an "addiction to pornography." In the same video, he spends no less than 30 minutes straight talking about Commandments, stories, and lectures from the Bible. In another part of the video, he mentions the "wicked decision to murder a baby" when speaking about abortion.

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Jaden Ivey was waived by the Chicago Bulls.

Following Jaden's rants on social media, he was waived by the Bulls, meaning he was let go from his contract. Bulls coach Billy Donovan spoke to reporters about the decision to remove Jaden from the team following his anti-LGBTQ+ rant and other things he said in his multiple Instagram videos.