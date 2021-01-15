Fred Rogers' legacy was that of kindness and compassion, and his value to the world is undeniably priceless. He didn't often discuss his personal life on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, however, and there were a lot that audience members who didn't know too much about the real Mister Rogers until after his passing.

In light of the recent passing of Fred's wife Joanne Rogers, fans of the show have been wondering: What did Joanne Rogers do for a living?