President Trump Pardoned Former NFL Star Joe Klecko — What Did he Do? Trump pardoned five ex-pro football players on Feb. 12, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 13 2026, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / NFL

The President of the United States has been giving out pardons like candy ever since he re-entered the White House for his second term in January of 2024, and his latest has people asking about former defensive lineman for the New York Jets, Joe Klecko. Donald Trump pardoned five ex-pro football players on Feb 12, 2026, including Joe Klecko, per CBS News.

Joe Klecko was the defensive lineman for the New York Jets from 1977 through 1987. He also played football for the Indianapolis Colts in 1988 before he retired. Joe was also inducted into the 2023 Football Hall of Fame. So, what did Joe do to need a pardon?

What did Joe Klecko do?

Joe Klecko spent three months in a federal prison after he pleaded guilty to perjury back in 1993. The former New York Jet reportedly lied to a federal grand jury as they investigated charges of insurance fraud. According to UPI, the 67 people were arrested in the insurance fraud scheme for trying to defraud Sun Oil (allegedly).

The scheme involved vehicles allegedly damaged by emissions from a refinery, and the ex-NFL star reportedly lent his truck registration to submit a false claim. Joe lied about the condition of his truck in front of the Grand Jury. His lawyer at the time claimed the former baller lied to protect his friends. He later apologized to the court for lying and received three months of house arrest after his reison release. He also received a $3,000 fine and was ordered to provide 150 hours of community service.

Welcome to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Joe Klecko 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RdUAYTVE9i — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2023

The pardons were announced on X by Alice Marie Johnson, who was granted clemency by Trump after she spent 22 years in prison for cocaine trafficking, per the ACLU. She now works as the White House Pardon Czar.

The president also pardoned former NFL stars Nate Newton, Jamal Lewis, and Travis Henry, who were pardoned for drug charges, and the late Billy Cannon, who was pardoned for a counterfeiting scheme and died in 2018.

"Today, the President granted pardons to five former NFL players—Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late great Dr. Billy Cannon," she wrote. "As football reminds us, excellence is built on grit, grace, and the courage to rise again. So is our nation. Special thanks to Jerry Jones for personally sharing the news with Nate Newton. I’m holding Nate’s pardon in my hands today—what a blessed day. Grateful to @POTUS for his continued commitment to second chances. Mercy changes lives."

Jamal Lewis played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. Travis Henry played for the Denver Broncos, and Billy Cannon played ball for the Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs, and Nate Newton played for the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.