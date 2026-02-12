Distractify
TikTok Users Claim Super Bowl LXI Is Already Scripted and Planned, but Is There Proof?

Logo colors, internet detectives, and conspiracy chatter have fans questioning the NFL.

Published Feb. 12 2026, 10:55 a.m. ET

Here's Why NFL Footballs Have Chips In Them
TikTok loves a good conspiracy theory, even when it involves the NFL. Some netizens now believe the Super Bowl 2027 script has already been revealed. One creator’s video, including the one circulating from @chi_city_shua, points to the newly unveiled Super Bowl LXI logo and treats it like a cheat sheet.

It’s the kind of theory that spreads fast because it’s simple, visual, and kind of fun. But it also raises a real question about whether the NFL scripts any part of the football season.

Man watching football
Does the NFL have a Super Bowl script?

This round of rumors follows a familiar pattern. Some may already be familiar with the Super Bowl logo color conspiracy. The NFL unveiled the Super Bowl LXI logo during its annual “handoff” moment the day after the Super Bowl, and the design immediately caught attention.

Social media wasted no time turning the graphic into a prophecy. CBS Sports even leaned into the chatter by listing teams whose uniforms match those shades. Because the internet loves receipts, fans have also noted that Super Bowl LXI already has a confirmed host and date: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 14, 2027, which makes the rollout feel like the plan is already written.

However, there is no evidence that the NFL scripts game outcomes, and the league’s top executive has publicly laughed off the idea. According to Reuters, commissioner Roger Goodell once joked at a press conference, “I don't think I'm that good of a scripter — or anybody on our staff.” He added, “Listen, there is no way I could have scripted that one, let's put it that way.”

How did teams actually make it to the Super Bowl?

NFL teams don’t stumble into the Super Bowl — they earn their spot. The league runs a full regular season before sending its top performers into a single-elimination playoff bracket. Fourteen teams reach the postseason, with seven from each conference. They battle through each round until the AFC champion faces the NFC champion on football’s biggest stage. No logo color overrides the fundamentals, including wins, playoff seeding, matchups, injuries, and which roster gets hot at the right time in January.

The Super Bowl location is just as intentional. The NFL does not randomly pick a destination. Instead, the league typically approaches a city or stadium, requests a formal proposal, and allows team owners to vote on the final selection. For 2027, the NFL officially named Los Angeles as the host city, with the game set for SoFi Stadium.

“We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” Roger said. "The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium, and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable.”

