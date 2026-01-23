What Happened to Kevin Johnson of the NFL Eagles? Here's What Authorities Confirmed The former NFL defensive lineman’s death was ruled a homicide, leaving fans and former teammates searching for answers. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 23 2026, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: X/@JasADRxquisites

Kevin Johnson built his football career doing the unglamorous work that rarely makes headlines. He was drafted in the '90s and had a brief and quiet career. His name surfaced mostly in stat lines and team rosters rather than news alerts.

That changed on Jan. 22, 2026, when reports confirmed the former player had been found dead in Los Angeles. What was first described as a tragic discovery quickly took on a more serious tone after authorities released additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death. Here's what we know about what happened to Kevin Johnson, the former NFL Eagles defensive lineman.

What happened to Kevin Johnson of the NFL Eagles? His death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

According to USA Today, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Kevin died at the age of 55 from blunt head trauma and stab wounds. The manner of death was officially ruled a homicide. Kevin was found unconscious at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles and was pronounced dead at the scene. The ruling immediately shifted the focus from a sudden death to an active criminal investigation.

Local authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or released details about how the injuries occurred. Officials have remained cautious, emphasizing confirmed facts while the investigation continues. For now, the medical examiner’s ruling is the clearest and most significant piece of information available.

There's not a lot of information available. Kevin was found at a homeless encampment, emergency responders arrived, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s findings later confirmed that his death involved violence. Investigators also indicated that it appeared as if Kevin had been living at the homeless encampment where he was found.

The medical examiner listed Kevin's cause of death as blunt head trauma and stab wounds, with the manner classified as homicide. This designation means authorities believe his death resulted from intentional violence rather than an accident or medical event. Because the case remains under investigation, additional details have not been released at the time of this writing.

Kevin’s football career included the Eagles, Raiders, and more.

Kevin was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft. He later played for several teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders. Those years represented the height of his professional football career. After leaving the NFL, Johnson continued playing in the Arena Football League, including stints with teams in Orlando and Los Angeles. He was a Los Angeles native and played college football at Texas Southern University.