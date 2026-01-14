Mike Tomlin Has Stepped Down as the Steelers Head Coach After 19 Years Tomlin was with the team for 19 years and never had a losing season. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 14 2026, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Just a day after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost in the wild-card round to the Houston Texans, head coach Mike Tomlin announced that he is leaving the team after 19 years and one Super Bowl victory. Following the news that Tomlin was leaving the Steelers after almost 20 years, many naturally wanted to better understand what motivated Tomlin's decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Tomlin never had a losing record as the Steelers' head coach, and he made the playoffs 13 times in his 19 seasons with the team. Here's what we know about why he decided to step down.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Mike Tomlin leave the Steelers?

Tomlin's decision to leave appears to have been a result, at least in part, of the hard wall the team has run up against in the playoffs. They have lost their first game in the playoffs the last seven times they made the postseason, and often in fairly humiliating fashion. And, after almost 20 years with the team, Tomlin may have also recognized that it was time for both him and the team to get a fresh start.

"This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team," Tomlin said in a statement on Jan. 13. "I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful."

Article continues below advertisement

"I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team," he continued. Tomlin told players that he was stepping down during their meeting on Jan. 13, per ESPN, and the Steelers will now search for just their fourth head coach since 1969.

Statement from Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/66O3ktES2m — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 13, 2026 Source: X/@steelers

Article continues below advertisement

Is Mike Tomlin retiring from coaching?

Although he's been coaching the Steelers for almost 20 years, Tomlin is just 53 years old, and could still coach for at least another decade if he chose to do so. ESPN has reported that he is not expected to immediately seek another coaching job, and he is still under contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means that they could seek compensation if he joins another team before the end of 2027.