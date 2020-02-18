What Did Kaitlin Bennett Do? The Kent State "Gun Girl" Was Chased Off by Protesters

If you look up "Kaitlin Bennett" on Google Trends, you'll see one of the most-searched topics attached to Kaitlin's name is whether or not she pooped her pants. (Yes, really.) This stems back to February 2019, when an article on Barstool Sports reported that she crapped herself while at a college party. Although the "proof" surrounding this rumor is iffy at best, it has stuck — like s--t to a blanket, if you will.