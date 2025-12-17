Drill Rapper Kay Flock Receives 30-Year Sentence for Shootings in the Bronx Perez posted "KILL ALL RATS" on his Instagram after gang members testified against him. By Risa Weber Published Dec. 17 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: X / Youtube @kayflock

The drill rapper Kay Flock, whose legal name is Kevin Perez, began his career in 2020 and gained popularity by releasing singles like "Shake It." The 22-year-old rapper also led the "Sev Side/DOA" gang in his neighborhood, the Bronx.

Article continues below advertisement

He was named Billboard Magazine's R&B/Hip-Hop rookie of the Month in November 2021, after the release of his first album, "The D.O.A. Tape." However, Kay Flock's music career has been cut short due to shootings he conducted over an 18-month period.

Source: X / @kayfIock

Article continues below advertisement

Kay Flock been sentenced to 30 years in jail for a series of shootings involving rival gang members and innocent bystanders in the Bronx.

The judge who sentenced Kay Flock, Lewis J. Liman, said that Perez glorified violence and sent the wrong message to "young peers" through his actions and his music. "You taunted, you celebrated, and you helped create a cycle of violence," the judge stated, according to ABC News.

Kay Flock said that everyone deserves a second chance and that he didn't know better at the time of the shootings. "What I was at 18 is not what I am today," he said, adding, "I was just a kid. Didn’t really know better." The judge noted that Perez is a "man of promise," but that a long prison sentence was necessary for the four separate shootings that injured people. The judge also said that Perez didn't show concern for the victims or remorse for his actions.

Article continues below advertisement

IM FREEE GANGY🖤JUST TOUCHED DOWN💯‼NEW TAPE COMIN SOON🤫 pic.twitter.com/I8KPHzyME1 — KAY FLOCK (@kayfIock) August 10, 2022

Kay Flock bragged on social media about being exonerated on the "top count" and wrote "KILL ALL RATS" on Instagram after gang members testified against him. Prosecutors argued that Perez used music promoting gang violence to become rich and famous, saying, "He was very good at celebrating his violence and getting under the skin of his rivals," per ABC News.

Article continues below advertisement

Kay Flock reacts to beating his murder charge, even though he was found guilty on RICO charges pic.twitter.com/DpKviBdVZe — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 21, 2025

What does does Kay Flock's gang name, "Sev Side/DOA" mean?

"DOA" is short for "dumping on anything," or shooting anything. It also stands for "dead on arrival." The Sev Side/DOA gang is based on East 187th Street in the Bronx. A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York said that Perez led the gang since at least 2020, and that the gang supported itself primarily through bank and wire fraud, which then funded Perez's music career.

Article continues below advertisement

They wrote that members of Sev Side/DOA committed violence against rivals to "protect their territory, enhance the reputation and wealth of Sev Side/DOA, and increase their status within the gang." Perez used his songs and status as a "drill rap" artist to celebrate Sev Side/DOA's crimes, glorify violence, and taunt rival gang members who had been murdered, they wrote.