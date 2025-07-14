Cleveland Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Was Arrested in Florida — What Did He Do? The running back was arrested in Fort Lauderdale. By Niko Mann Published July 14 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @quinshon

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 12. The NFL rookie was selected by the team in the second round of the 2025 draft.

Article continues below advertisement

Judkins was still in custody on July 13 over an incident that occurred several days earlier on July 7, but what did Quinshon Judkins do to get arrested?

Source: Instagram / @quinshon

Article continues below advertisement

What did Quinshon Judkins do?

Quinshon Judkins was arrested on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and battery, according to WKYC Channel 3 News. The NFL rookie was arrested by officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on July 12.

The incident leading to his arrest reportedly occurred on July 7, several days before Judkins was arrested, per CBS News. The police were responding to a "delayed battery" report when they arrested the NFL rookie.

Article continues below advertisement

Quinshon Judkins's arrest occurred after a "delayed battery" report.

The Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a call at approximately 9 a.m. near 1500 W. Cypress Creek Road about a "delayed battery." After speaking to the alleged victim, the police learned that she'd been in a prior relationship with Judkins, and they had gone to Florida as friends while she celebrated her birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman reportedly stayed with Judkins for five days after the alleged domestic dispute, according to his lawyer, David Weinstein. The attorney corrected the judge during the bond hearing on July 13 and said that the "incident" was "alleged." "Your honor, I think the state's overstating the facts," he said. "It's alleged that there's an incident that occurred." The judge found no probable cause, and Judkins was released on a $2,500 bond and ordered to stay away from the woman.

Article continues below advertisement

After being released fro the Broward County Main Jail, the NFL rookie did not answer any questions. His lawyer noted that the arrest warrant claimed there was photo evidence of bruising on the woman. "Well, the arrest affidavit suggests that there are photos and bruising," he said. "There's no proof as to when those bruises took place, when the photos were taken."

A spokesperson from the Cleveland Browns said they were "aware and gathering more details" about the arrest and declined "further comment," per ESPN. Judkins is supposed to report to training camp on July 18, but he hasn't yet signed his contract and is one of 30 rookies who have yet to do so. Judkins was seen leaving the jail with a blanket covering his head and face from the cameras as he exited the building, and he did not give a statement before getting into the backseat of a truck and being driven away.

Judkins played college football for Ohio State University as well as the University of Mississippi before becoming the No. 36 draft pick for the Cleveland Browns. It's not yet clear if he will still be at the training camp with the rest of the team. Open practices for the training camp are scheduled for July 25 through Aug. 4 at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio.