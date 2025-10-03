What Did Robert Morris Do? Gateway Church Pastor Guilty of Child Sexual Abuse Robert Morris pleaded guilty to five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 3 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: X/@Sunny_000S

For years, Robert Morris was recognized as the founding pastor of Gateway Church, one of Texas’s largest megachurches. His sermons reached millions across television and streaming platforms, and his leadership gave him influence far beyond the Dallas–Fort Worth area. To many, he was a trusted spiritual guide and community figure, making the revelations about his past and eventual guilty plea all the more shocking.

But that legacy has unraveled. Many are now asking: What did Robert Morris do? In 2025, Robert pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse, admitting to crimes that dated back decades. The shocking case has shaken his former congregation and brought renewed scrutiny to megachurch culture. Here's a look inside his crime and the fallout that resulted.

What did Robert Morris do? The Gateway Church pastor has pled guilty to child sexual abuse.

According to CBS News, on Oct. 2, 2025, Robert, 64, stood before Judge Cindy Pickerill and pleaded guilty to five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. The plea deal sentenced him to 10 years, though only six months will be served in county jail. He must also pay Cindy $270,000 in restitution and register as a sex offender.

The victim, Cindy Clemishire, told CBS News, "Today justice has finally been served, and the man who manipulated, groomed, and abused me as a 12-year-old innocent girl is finally going to be behind bars. My hope is that many victims hear my story, and it can help lift their shame and allow them to speak up." According to NBC News, Cindy went on to say in court, “Today marks a new beginning for me. ... Robert, I want you to see me clearly: I am no longer the silenced little girl you abused.”

Robert's attorneys told CBS News that he accepts responsibility before God, saw Gateway church as part of his "spiritual repentance," and pleaded guilty to bring closure to all involved. He asked his attorneys to apologize to Cindy and her family, as well as thank his friends and church for their support and forgiveness. His attorneys said Robert "is at peace with his sentence and, in an odd way, looks forward to fulfilling this penance, namely going to jail for his past sin and crime."

The case against Robert Morris has left Gateway Church and its community reeling.

Gateway Church, which Robert founded in 2000, made several statements about the investigation but has distanced itself from him since his arrest. "The details that have recently come to light are deeply disturbing. We continue to pray that God will bring peace, comfort, and healing to everyone who has been affected. We know you are grieving just as we are."

This case is about more than one man’s fall from grace. It reflects the lasting harm of abuse, the power of survivor testimony, and the challenges institutions face in confronting wrongdoing by their leaders. It is a sobering reminder that influence and faith should never excuse wrongdoing. Cindy’s decision to speak up ensures the truth cannot be buried, and that her voice will outlast the platform Robert once used to build his image.