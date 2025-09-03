Roger Waters Made Hostile Comments Towards Ozzy Osbourne After the Singer's Death Ozzy's son, Jack Osbourne, responded to Roger's "pathetic" comments. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 3 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Sometimes, rock legends can't get along. Roger Waters was never a fan of Ozzy Osbourne. The Pink Floyd musician could never bring himself to care about Black Sabbath or what the group was attempting to accomplish in the music scene. The news of Ozzy's passing shook the industry. After decades of entertaining the world as a member of Black Sabbath and as a solo act, the Prince of Darkness was gone.

But Roger Waters couldn't be bothered to respect Ozzy, even in death. The Pink Floyd icon was ready to speak his mind regarding what Ozzy meant to the genre, and why he couldn't care for it. What did Roger say about Ozzy after the Black Sabbath performer died? Here's what we know about the controversial comments delivered to the press.

What did Roger Waters say about Ozzy Osbourne?

During an interview with The Independent Ink, Roger delivered his opinion regarding the late Ozzy Osbourne and his legacy at Black Sabbath, stating: "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever state that he was in his whole life. We’ll never know. The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a fuck.” "I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did.", Roger continued. "Have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know."

The comments made by Roger reference an incident that took place during Ozzy's solo career. During a heated show, a fan threw a dead bat towards the stage. Thinking it was a toy of some sort, Ozzy bit off the head of the creature. The confusion became a beloved incident for fans of the artist, who were quick to produce their own Ozzy merchandise with a bat theme once the anecdote became public.

Jack Osbourne responded to Roger Waters's comments.

Jack Osbourne wasn't going to let anyone disrespect his father. Once the interview with Roger became viral on the internet, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son was quick to speak up in the name of his late father. In a heated Instagram post, Jack directly insulted Roger Waters. "How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--t in the press.", Ozzy's son stated on social media.

Ozzy passed away due to health complications on July 22, after spending most of his life on the stage. The Prince of Darkness got to say goodbye to his fans through the "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert, which took place a few days before his passing. Ozzy's legacy will live forever thanks to the music he gave his heart to for both Black Sabbath and for his solo career.