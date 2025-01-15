Why Did South Park Mexican Go to Jail? The Story Behind Carlos Coy's Case Rapper SPM is in jail for committed a very serious crime! By D.M. Published Jan. 15 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thesonofnorma

Rapper Carolos Coy, famously known as South Park Mexican (SPM), was a prominent hip-hop figure in the late 1990s. SPM, alongside his brother Arthur Jr. and friend Jose Antonio Garza, co-founded Dope House Records in 1994, an independent label aimed at producing and promoting the rapper’s music. That same year, he released his debut album, "Hillwood," and it became a Houston classic.

His third album, "Power Moves: The Table," also saw moderate success and helped secure SPM’s spot as one of Texas’s hottest new rappers. However, it was his fourth studio album that catapulted the MC into the mainstream media. "The 3rd Wish: To Rock the World" became SPM’s first Billboard charting project, peaking at No. 89 in 1999.

However, SPM’s career faced a huge setback when he was convicted of a crime in 2002. On Jan. 13, 2025, the rapper attempted to be released on parole, but his request was denied by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The move reignited interest in his case, as some fans may not remember why SPM went to jail.

What did SPM go to jail for?

In 2002, SPM was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The case stemmed from an incident in September 2001, when a 9-year-old girl accused the rapper of inappropriate conduct during a sleepover at his home, according to The U.S. Sun. After deliberating for less than eight hours, the jury found SPM guilty.

In addition to this conviction, SPM faced other accusations involving underage individuals. It was revealed that he had a relationship with a 13-year-old girl in 1993, who later gave birth to his child. SPM is serving his sentence at the Ramsey Unit in Rosharon, Texas. In October 2024, he became eligible for parole, but his request was denied. His projected release date is April 8, 2047. However, he is eligible for parole again in 2028.

Despite these allegations and his conviction, SPM continued to release music. His album "When Devils Strike," released in 2006, debuted at number 46 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2008, SPM released "The Last Chair Violinist" before taking some time away from music. After a six-year hiatus, he released "The Son of Norma" on Sept. 30, 2014.

Former SPM fans are against him seeking parole.

Some fans of SPM have been supporting his music and advocating for his release since he was convicted. However, there are others who strongly oppose parole for the embattled rapper. “SPM eligible for parole this year is everything,” one fan posted on X in support of the MC. Meanwhile, other netizens suggested that SPM be jailed for the rest of his life.

Spm's parole got denied, keep that bum in jail 🤣 — Xenogears (@AlekxiousDiaz) January 15, 2025

“I need Mexicans to stop defending SPM and saying he didn’t commit pedophile crimes,” shared an X user. While another wrote, “I hope parole board deny SPM freedom each time he go for a review , chomo a-- b---h.”

Additionally, there are reports online that suggest that SPM got engaged in jail. And while the rapper has not confirmed this, a video of SPM’s alleged fiancée, Odalis, shopping has emerged online.