Baseball Pitcher Trevor Bauer Has Been Accused of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Content warning: This article mentions graphic allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. By Distractify Staff Jun. 15 2023, Updated 1:53 p.m. ET

Content warning: This article mentions graphic allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. After joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, pitcher Trevor Bauer rarely saw the field — why? Well, on July 2, 2021, the MLB placed him on administrative leave as they investigated sexual assault allegations made against him. Nearly a year later, on April 29, 2022, the league handed Bauer a 324-game suspension as a result of their investigation.

Bauer was later reinstated after his suspension was reduced to 194 games, but the Dodgers released him on Jan. 12, 2023. Since then, several other women have come forward and also accused the controversial athlete of domestic violence and sexual assault. Read on to learn what Trevor Bauer allegedly did.

What did Trevor Bauer do?

On June 30, 2021, the Pasadena Police Department confirmed that Trevor Bauer was under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman that May. The woman, who was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order on June 28, alleged Bauer physically and sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions.

According to court documents obtained by The Athletic, the woman said that together, those two disturbing incidents included Bauer "punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times."

Trevor Bauer is a deeply disgusting individual and I hope his victim gets the justice she deserves. The details in the article are absolutely sickening and heartbreaking. — slone ⚾️🏳️‍🌈 (@GausSupremacy) June 30, 2021

The woman revealed that the alleged assaults occurred during what she said began as consensual sexual encounters between her and Bauer. She suffered severe injuries from their second meeting, including "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face." She said her medical notes stated she had "significant head and facial trauma."

The woman also claimed she lost consciousness after Bauer wrapped her hair around her neck and choked her. While unconscious, Bauer sodomized her without her consent: "I agreed to have consensual sex; however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next," she said, per the documents. "I did not agree to be sexually assaulted."

In a statement, Bauer admitted to having a brief sexual relationship with the woman; he argued their encounters were "wholly consensual" and that his accuser sent him multiple texts requesting he inflict pain on her.

Three other women have come forward with disturbing allegations.

While Bauer was under investigation in 2021, The Washington Post reviewed sealed court records showing a separate woman from Ohio sought a temporary order of protection in June 2020. A police report obtained by The Post revealed that the woman accused Bauer of physical assault in 2017 and attempted to show officers photos of her injuries.

trevor bauer is GROSS — bake (@sambaker2035) September 30, 2020

The outlet obtained photos that showed "bruises on the woman's face and blood in her eyes," which her attorney said were caused by Bauer "punching and choking her during sex without consent." The Ohio woman eventually sought the order of protection in June 2020 after repeated death threats from the disgraced pitcher.

"I don't feel like spending time in jail for killing someone," read a text Bauer allegedly sent to the Ohio woman. "And that's what would happen if I saw you again." Bauer denied these allegations and said the Ohio woman harassed and physically assaulted him while also trying to "extort me for millions of dollars last year in exchange for her not coming forward with false claims."

This is a great time to remind everyone that roughly 1 in 6 women and 1 in 33 men have been victims of attempted sexual assault. Number is higher when you think of how many people don’t report it. Trevor Bauer won’t see you defend him but countless SA victims will. Just don’t. https://t.co/DJnBCSQepx — Mike Dro (@MikeDro_) June 14, 2023

On April 29, 2022, the day the MLB suspended Bauer under the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, a third accuser came forward against the pitcher. According to The Washington Post, a Columbus, Ohio woman discussed her relationship with Bauer in 2013, when he was a minor league pitcher with Cleveland.

The woman alleged Bauer choked her unconscious multiple times during sex without her consent. He also slapped her without her consent and anally penetrated her while she was unconscious, she claimed. A statement by Bauer's representatives did not deny that the Columbus woman had a relationship with Bauer but noted the pitcher "unequivocally denies" her "false and defamatory" allegations.

The stories of four women who have accused Trevor Bauer of sexual assault are are extremely violent. That man is sick. — gee. (@geeondruh) June 15, 2023

In December 2022, a fourth woman accused Bauer of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in Arizona. According to legal documents obtained by ESPN, the woman alleged that Bauer "violently sexually assaulted" her in December 2020, which resulted in an "unplanned pregnancy."

In her initial complaint, the woman said she visited Bauer's home in Arizona several times before the assault. During those visits, he held a "jagged steak knife to her throat" and choked her several times. She also claimed Bauer forcibly removed her clothes, sexually assaulted her, and slapped her on Dec. 13, 2020, before he used her hair "as a rope to choke me unconscious."

In the amended complaint, the woman said Bauer "instructed that she should not keep any records about what had occurred, including the pregnancy, and that they should keep it private between themselves."

Statement Re: USA Today’s reckless reporting pic.twitter.com/VnSGf3eECT — Rachel Luba (@AgentRachelLuba) June 14, 2023

The woman's attorneys stated in court records that she "became suicidal and went to the hospital" in the weeks after the assault and that when she was about three months pregnant, Bauer "slammed" her onto a computer, breaking the screen. She "decided not to terminate the pregnancy" but had a miscarriage in April 2021.

Bauer "categorically denies" the woman's allegations; he's since countersued her for fraud, claiming she "fabricated her pregnancy to try to extort him for money" in the wake of similar accusations made by three other women.