What Did Trevor McEuen Do? Learn All About the Month-Long Manhunt for the Fugitive Trevor McEuen was one of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas.

Trevor McEuen was captured in Grand Saline, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Trevor was captured on June 2 after a standoff with SWAT. Special Agents from the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Texas Rangers, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, and the Henderson County SWAT team worked together and found that Trevor was hiding in Van Zandt County.

They obtained a search warrant and captured him in the early morning hours at his grandparents' home on Highway 80 near Grand Saline. The Texas fugitive was the target of a month-long manhunt before being taken into custody. So, why was he one of the 10 most wanted in Texas? What did Trevor McEuen do?

What did Trevor McEuen do?

Trevor McEuen allegedly murdered his neighbor, Aaron Martinez. Aaron had moved to Forney, Texas, to open a horse training ranch, per CBS News. Trevor reportedly told Aaron that Hispanic people weren't welcome in Forney and repeatedly harassed him. Trevor is accused of pointing a gun at Aaron, firing a gun at his property, and threatening Aaron's employees with a gun. Reports go back to July of 2022.

In May of 2023, Trevor allegedly murdered Aaron. The ranch owner was found dead in his truck and had been shot multiple times. The fugitive also posted a photo of Martinez and Martinez's uncle on Instagram, where he threatened to shoot the uncle, per ABC News. Aaron was a married father of two.

Aaron Martinez was shot at dozens of times and killed on May 1st by his white, wealthy neighbor in Forney, TX. According to the family, their neighbor Trevor McEuen, harassed them multiple times, spied on them with a scope, and told them he didn’t want Latinos here. pic.twitter.com/7GZkZIov89 — Nessa Diosdado (@nessadiosdado) May 5, 2023

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) called for hate crime charges for Trevor. "Aaron Martinez was murdered in cold blood by a man who wanted to drive Hispanics out of Kaufman County," he said. "If Kaufman County authorities continue to drag their feet on filing hate crimes charges against Trevor McEuen, federal prosecutors need to step in to ensure that justice is served."

Trevor was indicted for murder and held on a $1 million bond, but a judge later reduced his bond, and Trevor was released with an ankle monitor. Following his release, he posted the pictures and threats on Instagram and was arrested again. His bond was raised to $2 million, but he was released again after posting the bond. He missed his court appearance on May 5, removed his ankle bracelet, and set his house on fire.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, announced a $30,000 reward for Trevor and added him to Texas's list of the 10 most wanted fugitives in the state. The manhunt included law enforcement and volunteer bounty hunters.

What are the charges against Trevor McEuen?

Trevor McEuen was charged with capital murder by terror threat, murder, arson of a habitation, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.