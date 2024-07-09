Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports

What Did Alexander Zverev Say to Taylor Fritz After Their Match — and How Was Morgan Riddle Involved?

Morgan Riddle says "there's no bad blood between anyone."

By

Jul. 9 2024, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Morgan Riddle, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz at the July 8 Wimbeldon match
Source: Getty Images

After American tennis pro Taylor Fritz beat out Germany's Alexander Zverev following an epic Wimbledon match on July 8, 2024, all kinds of chaos erupted on social media — all of which seemed to center around Alexander's reaction to some Instagram posts made by Taylor's girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

Article continues below advertisement

So what exactly is going on? Apparently Alexander had some choice words for Taylor after the match. Let's get into it...

Winner US player Taylor Fritz (R) speaks with Germany's Alexander Zverev at the end of their men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2024.
Source: Getty Images

Zverev talks to Fritz right after their July 8 match

Article continues below advertisement

What did Alexander Zverev say to Taylor Fritz?

At the end of their match, when they were shaking hands at the net, Alexander stopped to get something off his chest to Taylor.

Immediately after the game, when reporters asked him about what he said to Taylor, Alexander played it off as "all good," adding: "Obviously with his knee it felt like in the fifth set he wasn't moving as well so I just wished him the best, you know?"

Article continues below advertisement

But fast-forward to another post-match interview soon after that, and Alexander said he hadn't been pleased with some folks in Taylor's box who "may not be from the tennis world" and who were a "bit over the top."

Folks immediately zeroed in on Taylor's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle. Here's why...

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle made some Instagram posts that apparently upset Alexander Zverev.

Influencer Morgan Riddle is known to cheer on her tennis pro boyfriend at his games, so it was no surprise that she was in Taylor's box during his match against Alexander.

Article continues below advertisement

But what apparently may have set Alexander off were a couple of Morgan's Instagram posts. During the match, Morgan posted on behalf of her boyfriend, "cheer loud, ladies." And when Taylor won the game, Morgan posted, "when your man wins for the girls."

So why would this bother Alexander? Well, he's been accused of physically abusing two ex-girlfriends in the past: Brenda Patea (the mother of his daughter) and tennis player Olya Sharypova. Alexander, who has maintained his innocence, paid a settlement to Brenda. Meanwhile, an investigation by the ATP into Olya's claims found "insufficient evidence."

Article continues below advertisement
Morgan Riddle's Instagram story about Alexander Zverev situation the day after the Wimbledon match with Taylor Fritz
Source: Instagram/@moorrgs

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story the day after the match

As for Morgan, she ended up deleting both posts, writing on her Instagram stories the following day: "I took them down as soon as I realized the misunderstanding and how blown out of proportion they had become by the media. They were not about anything that's happened off the tennis court [and] there's no bad blood between anyone."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Is Tennis Star Alexander Zverev Dating — and Who Is the Mother of His Daughter?

Tenniscore Style Icon Morgan Riddle's Journey Into the Limelight Is a Total Serve (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, Netted a Major Endorsement Deal With Wilson

Latest Sports News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.