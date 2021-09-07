Logo
TikTok's Latest Term, '1437,' Has a Heart-Warming Meaning

Sep. 7 2021

It's quite typical of TikTok to leave its users lost in translation. While the existence of slang proves that people love adding new words and terms to their vocabulary, it can be hard to keep track with all the new ones.

From using “Baka” to “SH,” a lot needs to learnt to communicate with ease on TikTok. And “1437” is the latest term to be added to TikTok’s lingo. So, what exactly does 1437 mean on TikTok? Keep reading to get your answer.

TikTok's "1437" means I love you forever.

Knowing the proper verbiage that creators on the app use goes a long way in improving your user experience. There’s no denying that the world of TikTok has hundreds of slang terms with various meanings. The newest one, 1437, actually makes for a sweet message.

According to PopBuzz, 1437 means I love you forever. How adorable!

While the number is easy to remember, the connection between the phrase and numbers can throw anyone for a loop. The outlet shares that the digits are related to “the number of letters in each word.”

According to PopBuzz, "I" is a single letter, the No. 1 in 1437. "Love" contains four letters, which reflects the No. 4. “You” has three letters, which stands for No. 3. Lastly, “forever” has seven letters, which covers the No. 7. As a result, 1437 reads: I love you forever.

“1437” has already garnered tons of attention on TikTok.

The idea of typing 1437 instead of saying I love you forever may seem a bit strange, but TikTok creators can't get enough of it. Like many challenges and trends, 1437 has taken on a life of its own.

The hashtag #1437 has already accumulated 31.2 million views on the app, as of this writing. Creators have been using the hashtag in videos that show off glimpses of their relationships and POV videos that describe the deep affection they have for their significant others.

1437 is definitely receiving tons of hype on TikTok, but it's only a matter of time before something else grabs the attention of users. So, whether or not you find yourself lost amid conversation on TikTok, knowing the meaning of 1437 should make your experience a bit more seamless.

