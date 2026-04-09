What Does 3 Ball Mean in Golf? It Has Two Simple Meanings Depending on the Context The term “3 ball” shows up in golf more than you’d expect, and it doesn’t always mean the same thing. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 9 2026, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

Watching a golf tournament on television can be a bit confusing if you aren’t a huge golf fanatic. It’s a game that involves a lot of terminology. For someone who doesn’t know much about golf the terminology all tends to blur together and sound the same. For this reason, a phrase like “3 ball” might seem simple enough, but you still have no idea what it actually means.

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If you’ve found yourself in a position where you are wondering what exactly 3 ball means in golf, you aren’t the only one. While the answer is pretty simple, there are two slightly different things it could be referring to depending on the context. Keep reading as we explain.

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What does “3 ball” in golf mean? Usually it refers to a group of three players.

In the most basic sense, per Beezer Golf, a 3 ball just means three golfers playing together in the same group. You’ll often see this during tournaments, where players are grouped in threesomes for certain rounds. Each golfer plays their own ball, and they’re essentially competing against one another within that group. The player with the lowest score for that round or hole comes out on top.

So, if you hear commentators mention a “3 ball,” they’re often just talking about the group of three players on the course. It’s less of a special rule and more of a simple way to describe how players are grouped together.

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The term can also describe a simple match between three golfers.

In some formats, a 3 ball is used to describe a type of match play where three players compete individually against each other. It’s still very straightforward. Each golfer is playing their own game, and the goal is simply to score better than the others. You don’t need to know the scoring details to understand the concept — it’s just three people competing at the same time. This version of the term might come up in more structured play, but for most casual viewers, it still comes back to the same idea: three players, one comparison.

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You might also see “3 ball” when it comes to golf betting.

If you’ve ever looked at odds for a tournament, you may have seen “3 ball” listed there as well. In that context, it means something slightly different. According to Betting USA, a 3 ball bet is when you pick one golfer out of a group of three and bet on them to have the best score in that round. It’s based directly on those same groups you see on the course.

For example, if three players are grouped together for a round, a sportsbook might ask which one will finish with the lowest score that day. You’re not picking the overall tournament winner — just the best performer out of that specific group.

The meaning of “3 ball” really just depends on where you see it.