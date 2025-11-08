These Brides See a Wedding Ring and They Want to Paint it Black — Here's Why "For some couples, it may also serve as a representation of their individuality and rebellion against societal norms." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 8 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @aquamarisejewelry

Getting married in 2025 means you have to navigate a whole world of trends, traditions, and photo-worthy moments that everyone expects you to share on social media. Among the decisions to be made for an aspiring married couple is what wedding rings they'll don on their wedding day, to be worn for years after, and possibly a lifetime.

This means that wedding rings are pretty important, and the choice of what to make them out of can make or break an aesthetic. In 2025, a trend began to rise that included people choosing black wedding rings. So, what does a black wedding ring mean? Since black is often associated with death and mourning, is it the right choice for a wedding? Here's the scoop.

What does a black wedding ring mean?

When it comes to wedding rings, black means just that: black. It doesn't necessarily correlate to grief or dying, and it's considered a purely aesthetic choice. It can be a real winner for alternative couples who want something that bucks the traditional but has traditional lines and shapes.

K & Co. Bridal explains, "Black wedding rings offer just that – a one-of-a-kind design that makes a statement while still symbolizing commitment and love between two people. For some couples, it may also serve as a representation of their individuality and rebellion against societal norms."

So, at the end of the day, choosing a black wedding ring is all about what the couple prefers, and it can have as little, or as much, meaning as they want it to.

Here are some ideas for alternative wedding rings.

Of course, black wedding rings aren't for everyone. Some people prefer the more traditional bands with gold or silver and diamonds, while others want something a little more off the wall. Luckily, there are as many options as there are opinions, and people who want their wedding to be unusual have endless ways to make their dream wedding rings come to life.

Among options for non-traditional rings are designs and materials such as: Wood: wooden rings may not be as durable as metal, but they can have real heart and meaning, with the added bonus that enterprising couples can make them at home with the right materials.

Silicone: if you or your potential spouse works with their hands, especially in a dangerous career, you may want the kind of ring that will cut away in a dangerous situation and avoid taking your finger (or skin) with it. Silicone bands offer a much safer alternative to hard-to-break rings.

Platinum: expensive and durable, platinum may look like silver or white gold, but it comes with a whole host of care needs to consider.

Resin: this is a low-cost option that can incorporate keepsakes or other important items such as hair or photographs, allowing a wildly customizable ring experience. And the list of options goes on. Nearly any material durable enough to hold a shape and safe for skin can be made into a ring with the right jeweler. Different gem shapes and ring shapes with various embellishments can also offer customization.