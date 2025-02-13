Kat Dennings Said "I Don’t Want Somebody in My House" Before Getting Married Kat once embraced Whoopi Goldberg's beliefs when it came to marriage. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 13 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For years, Kat Dennings had a firm stance on relationships — one that echoed a famous quote from Whoopi Goldberg: “I don’t want somebody in my house.” She wasn’t anti-love, but the idea of sharing her space with someone? No thanks. It wasn’t for her.

That’s why it shocked everyone when she got married after taking such a strong stance against cohabitation and commitment. Fans have since been wondering: Is Kat Dennings still married? What changed her mind, and who did she marry?

Source: MEGA

Kat Dennings is married to musician Andrew W.K.

Kat married musician Andrew W.K. on Nov. 27, 2023. He is known for his high-energy rock music and signature all-white outfits. The two were first linked in early 2021, but they kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time.

It wasn’t until May 2021 that they went public — and they did so in a big way. Kat casually posted affectionate photos of them together. About a week after going public, they announced their engagement. While they had been together for a little while before going public, it looked like a whirlwind romance to her fans. This was also a huge shock as this was a woman who had been avidly against marriage for a very long time.

Who did Kat Dennings date before getting married?

Before tying the knot, Kat wasn’t exactly dreaming of wedding bells, but she did have a few long-term relationships. She dated her 2 Broke Girls co-star Nick Zano from 2011 to 2014, and then dated singer Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016.

On The View, she once described her past love life as a “nightmare," filled with experiences that only reinforced her desire for independence. The thought of merging lives, routines, and living spaces with another person? For her, it was a hard pass. She stood by that belief for a long time, even when the public speculated about relationships that she might be in.

Her views on love became such a defining part of her personality that when she took on the role of a single mother in the ABC series Shifting Gears, fans couldn’t help but draw parallels. The show follows her character, Riley Parker, as she juggles parenting and personal struggles.

Is Kat still married?