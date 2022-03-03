Nick Zano's Days in 'Legends of Tomorrow' Might Be Numbered — Here's What We Know

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 7 finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

When it comes to the future of Legends of Tomorrow, there’s still a lot we don’t know, especially after the Season 7 finale. The show has been a major influence on television and superhero stories, but as of now, there’s still no word on whether there will be a Season 8. But if there is, it seems like one actor may not be returning: Nick Zano.