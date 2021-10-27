[SPOILER] Is Returning to 'Legends of Tomorrow' After Three Years for the 100th Episode

Five years after the series first premiered on the CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will air its 100th episode on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Over the last seven seasons, viewers have been forced to say goodbye to many of their favorite superheroes.

Dominic Purcell announced his exit from Legends following the Season 6 finale, joining the growing list of gone-too-soon cast members who exited the show in the past. Today, Caity Lotz is the last woman standing from the original cast, but promos for Episode 3 suggest that she’ll be joined by a few old friends this season — including but not limited to Rip Hunter.

But why did Arthur Darvill leave Legends of Tomorrow in the first place?