If You Come Across a Purple Fence, Don’t Walk Through It Without Permission

There are plenty of hidden practices and "indicators" that we come across on a daily basis that hold significant meanings to those who are in the know. Putting coins on a grave is a common one; it's a very specific way folks honor the military.

Additionally, the color orange in Ireland indicates whether or not one is a protestant Christian. James Joyce cleverly implemented this color choice in one Dubliners story, in which a particular character is noted as wearing an orange tie, thus giving further insight into his character and the type of life he leads in the city.

Depending on what color you're repping in a particular part of the world, you could also be transmitting some valuable information. Lately, purple fences have been popping up here and there, and people are wondering: What does a purple fence mean?