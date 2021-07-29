Placing Coins on a Gravestone: Is It to Pay the "Ferryman" Charon?

There are tons of ceremonial traditions that we actively participate in that have taken on entirely new meanings, with their true origins lurking in the rearview mirrors of history, just waiting to be uncovered. Take the concept of a "Best Man," for instance: It's believed that this title used to belong to a friend of the groom who was the most skilled swordsman, who was tasked with protecting the newlyweds in case anyone came to cause a ruckus at the wedding.

Kissing under mistletoe at Christmas? Well, the stuff was apparently considered an aphrodisiac for sheep, with shepherds giving it to the animals so they can fruitfully multiply and increase their wealth. Humans probably thought it would help them get it on to hopefully create their own Xmas miracle.

But what about putting coins on a grave — where did that originate? Why do people do it?