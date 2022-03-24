The Acronym "ACM" on Discovery Plus's 'Undercover Underage' Has a Simple Meaning

Over the last few decades, the FBI has been cracking down on child predators . Per the Child Crime Prevention & Safety Center, it’s estimated that there are 500,000 child predators active online each day. The outlet also shares that “children between the ages of 12 and 15 are especially susceptible to be groomed or manipulated by adults they meet online.”

In turn, this has caused law enforcement to get creative with their approach in taking down these criminals. And this is where the Discovery Plus series Undercover Underage comes into play.