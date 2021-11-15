Roo Powell, 38, Poses as Teenagers Online to Catch Predators on 'Undercover Underage' (EXCLUSIVE)

After Roo Powell spent a week posing as an 11-year-old girl on the internet, she wrote about the experience in a 2019 essay for Medium. The piece went viral, and she realized that she wanted to focus her full attention on child advocacy work.

Roo started the nonprofit organization SOSA (Safe from Online Sex Abuse), which aims to educate parents, guardians, and teens about online safety. It also aims to identify potential online predators and to put an end to victim-blaming.