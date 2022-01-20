Whether you tune in to see the properties, or to watch the agents get involved in drama, there's no denying that real estate reality shows are here to stay. While Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and its spinoff, Million Dollar Listing New York, were two of the first unscripted real estate shows to really take off, some of the most popular recent offerings have aired on streamers, like Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa.Though the aforementioned Netflix shows highlight two separate brokerages in wildly different real estate markets, Selling Tampa is considered to be a spinoff of Selling Sunset. \n\nNow that Selling the Hamptons has officially debuted on Discovery Plus, fans might be wondering if the New York-based series is also a spinoff of Selling Sunset. Both of the shows are about real estate, and they share similar titles, but are they part of the same franchise?Nest Seekers International agent and Selling the Hamptons star J.B. Andreassi spoke exclusively with Distractify about why the new show stands out from all of the competition.Is 'Selling the Hamptons' related to 'Selling Sunset'? Both shows are about real estate.Though the titles of the shows are quite similar — and they both feature the luxury real estate markets in two areas concentrated with high-net-worth individuals — Selling Sunset and Selling the Hamptons are not directly related.\n\nWhile Selling Tampa was considered to be a spinoff of Selling Sunset, Selling the Hamptons stands on its own. The Florida- and Los Angeles-based shows air on Netflix, while the New York show is exclusively on Discovery Plus.The agents on Selling Sunset work for The Oppenheim Group brokerage (and the Selling Tampa personalities are at Allure Realty), while the Discovery Plus stars are part of Nest Seekers International.\n\nSelling the Hamptons will highlight the most recent peak selling season, which took place between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2021.'Selling the Hamptons' star J.B. Andreassi shared how the show is different from other real estate programs.Though the title of the new series is reminiscent of other real estate shows we've seen before, agent J.B. noted that Selling the Hamptons stands out from the rest in several key ways."Our show is real. It's authentic. I can't speak for the other shows, but we actually live and breathe this thing — day to day, minute to minute," J.B. said about why Selling the Hamptons offers a "different" perspective on the typical real estate reality show format.\n\nThe agent, who was born and raised in Southampton, also noted that the real estate market in the popular summer destination is entirely unique."It's really challenging for younger agents and brokers to break into the Hamptons market," he revealed. "A lot of our clients are more private, they don't like the limelight, and they try to get away from that because they're faced with it in New York City — which is where they reside for eight months of the year. They come out to the Hamptons escape that."\n\n"It's challenging for us to really make a difference and compete against some of the brokers out here that have been doing it for 30 or 40 years," he added.Several of the 'Selling the Hamptons' agents first appeared on 'Million Dollar Beach House.'Though Selling the Hamptons is a brand-new series, Netflix subscribers will recognize J.B. and his co-stars Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, and Jimmy Giugliano (who appears as a guest) from Million Dollar Beach House. \n\nLike Selling the Hamptons, Million Dollar Beach House also followed a group of Hamptons-based Nest Seekers agents as they attempted to move properties during the peak selling season. Million Dollar Beach House ran for one season in 2020.While the show didn't return to Netflix for a second season, three of the main stars did continue to film for the upcoming Discovery Plus series (agent Noel Roberts is not part of Selling the Hamptons). The returning agents are joined by Bianca D'Alessio, Kenny Arias, and Mia Calabrese on Selling the Hamptons.\n\nSeason 1 of Selling the Hamptons is available now on Discovery Plus.