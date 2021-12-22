Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Split Due to "Different Wants Regarding a Family”

When the Netflix series Selling Sunset began, Mary Fitzgerald was the only real estate agent who had a child. But as the series continued, Maya Vander and Christine Quinn became moms as well. Not to mention, Amanza Smith, who has a son and daughter, also joined the cast.

But what about the other agents, like Chrishell Stause? Does she have kids? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Chrishell Stause’s thoughts on motherhood and her current family status.