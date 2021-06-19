Here's What Alberto Says to Luca at the End of 'Luca' (Hint: It's Adorable)

Disney is back with another delightful Pixar film that'll make you feel all kinds of warm and fuzzy inside. Luca is about two outsiders, Luca and his best friend, Alberto. Set in the Italian coastal town of Portorosso, the film follows Luca Paguro, a sea monster boy who herds goatfish underwater with his family. His life is changed forever when he meets another sea monster boy, Alberto.

Alberto teaches Luca that he can actually exist on land, as the surface transforms their features so they look like regular human boys. Luca and Alberto run away to be on land after Luca's parents threaten to send him off to go live with his scary Uncle Ugo, and the two boys befriend a girl named Giulia. Like many Disney films, this one is about friendship, self-discovery, and learning to embrace and love what makes you different.

And like most Disney endings, this one will leave your heart a little wrecked — in a good way! While many folks are talking about the ending (what happens to Alberto? What about Luca, what does he do after he decides to go to school?), some are even more curious about what Alberto says to Luca when they're saying goodbye. He tells something to Luca in Italian, and even if you have your subtitles on, you wouldn't know what he says unless you speak Italian.

What does Alberto say to Luca at the end?

As Alberto says goodbye to Luca, he tells him, in Italian, a phrase that roughly translates to, "Nice to meet you, I'm Girolamo Trombetta!" Luca asks him what they means, and Alberto says, "No idea. Find out for me, will ya?"

LMAOAHAOAH HELLO??? THIS NEW #LUCA CLIP IS KILLING ME pic.twitter.com/nQXPycYg6K — Jakeneutron (@TheJakeneutron) June 7, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, it's not meant to be anything horrible deep. "Piacere, Girolamo Trombetta" seems to be an Italian greeting Alberto overheard someone saying, and then decided to repeat for fun. If this is the case, then there's probably no real reason why Alberto says this, only because it's adorable and hilariously random.

I think he wanted to say "Piacere, Girolamo Trombetta" ("Nice to meet you, I'm Girolamo Trombetta")... I guess he just heard a random man say his name and repeated the exact same words AHAHA — e quindi uscimmo a riveder le stelle (@capo_di_urano) June 7, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

A Twitter user has offered more context about what Alberto said to Luca at the end (and beginning) of the movie. "It's a silly kids thing from when I grew up," they explained. "It's at its base a pun with a hand shake that goes with it. It's Italian roughly for 'nice to meet you my name is twisty trombone!" And as say your name you mimic the name in the hand shake movement."

Piacere Girolamo Trombetta.



It’s a silly kids thing from when I grew up. It’s at its base a pun with a hand shake that goes with it. It’s Italian roughly for“nice to meet you my name is twisty trombone!” And as you say your name you mimick the name in the hand shake movement. https://t.co/tyR1ea14lM — Enrico Casarosa (@sketchcrawl) June 19, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney+/Distractify

After Luca leaves, we later learn in the end credits that both Luca and Alberto do thrive, even if they're not with each other anymore. Luca goes to school and doesn't need to hide his sea monster identity anymore, and his teachers and classmates are in awe of how he's able to transform from human boy to sea monster. (Hooray people having any open mind!) Luca and Giulia learn more about the world, and he doesn't forget Alberto: He writes him letters and the two keep in contact.

Article continues below advertisement

In Portorosso, Alberto finds a new family — he and Massimo become a part of the Paguro fam. Machiavelli becomes a father to a litter of kittens, and Alberto's tortoise pal Caligola ends up living with him, too. Plus, the people of Portorosso also become more open-minded and treat Alberto and his family with kindness and respect. Even creepy Uncle Ugo gets a happy ending: One of the goatfish stumbles upon Ugo's lair and Ugo thinks its his nephew coming to visit.