Aubry Takes the Big Win Home From 'Survivor 50' — Here's What She Does for a Living The intrepid 'Survivor' winner works in an industry you might not expect. By Ivy Griffith Published May 21 2026, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: CBS

The big reunion-esque 50th season of Survivor has been long-anticipated by fans who knew it would be something special. And something special, it was indeed. The season gathered together Survivor favorites to compete for a high stakes $2 million pot. And it was competitive right up until the end, with one of the closest finishes in Survivor history.

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The winner, to almost no one's surprise, was the enterprising and cunning Aubry Bracco. She took home the big win after fighting her way to the very end. But what exactly does she do for a living when she's not earning the crown on Survivor? Here's what we know.

Source: CBS

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What does Aubry from 'Survivor' do for a living?

On the show, she's clever, funny, and friendly. Aubry is one of those people almost everyone loves, and her fans are quick to defend her against criticism. But what kind of career does she work in when she's not winning hearts and seasons?

According to CEO Coaching International, Aubry works in marketing. A bio they launched for her when she joined their team in 2021 reads, "Bracco started her career as a journalist in New England, most notably as Founding Editor of Patch.com in Salem, Massachusetts. Since 2010, Aubry has worked at various agencies and brands as a social media and digital content creator and strategist. Brand work has included: Visa, NFL, Cirque du Soleil, National Grid, Cousins Maine Lobster, and Liberty Mutual."

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She's a "customer-first" professional whose expertise lies in, "digital strategy, social media strategy, content strategy, brand messaging, customer experience, copywriting, video production, virtual event planning, partnerships, franchise strategy, distribution strategy, hyperlocal content strategy, digital crisis management, and PR." It's unclear if she will stay in marketing with yet another massive Survivor win in her pocket.

Source: CBS

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Aubry takes home the big win from 'Survivor 50.'

After all, life looks a little different now that she wears the coveted Survivor 50 crown. So, what does she plan to do with that cool $2 million win?

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Aubry explained, "First, I've gotta take my buddy Rick Devans to a nice dinner." And then, she added, "I'm gonna put it away for my son." Aubry was also asked what she does with her clothes after she finishes a Survivor season. After all, she's played four times. She explained, "I put my game outfit in a huge ziploc bag, I seal it, and when I forget, or begin to forget being in the moment, 'cause when you live in the moment on Survivor, there's nothing like that magic."

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