What Does "Bare Beating" Mean? The Loud Phone Habit Driving Commuters Crazy What some call harmless phone use, others call bare beating — the habit of blasting audio out loud. By Darrell Marrow Published March 11 2026, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Believe it or not, most people have already encountered bare beating. If you have ever been stuck on a bus, train or in a waiting room while someone blasts music or takes a speakerphone call from their phone, congratulations — you have been bare beat.

Article continues below advertisement

The term originated in the United Kingdom and has recently started popping up online. However, the behavior is as old as cell phones themselves. Many Americans have experienced bare beating too, even if they never had a name for it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is bare beating?

Bare beating means playing audio out loud from your device in a shared public space without headphones, especially on public transportation. Wiktionary defines it as playing music or audio from a mobile device on public transport without headphones. It can be music, podcasts, voice notes, sports clips, reels, FaceTime audio, or a very loud speakerphone chat nobody asked to join.

The not-so-serious epidemic has gotten so noticeable in London that the transportation authority, Transport for London (TfL), launched a public campaign in August 2025. The move came after TfL research found that 70 percent of 1,000 surveyed riders said loud music and phone calls without headphones were disruptive.

Article continues below advertisement

“TfL's new campaign will remind and encourage Londoners to always be considerate of other passengers,” Deputy Mayor for Transport Seb Dance said. “However Londoners spend their journey, whether catching up on their favourite series or listening to music, we want everyone to have a pleasant journey.”

The frustration goes beyond one survey. A separate YouGov poll in Britain found that 62 percent of people support fines of up to £1,000 for people who play music or videos out loud on their phones on public transport, train stations, or bus stops.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Unsplash

Is playing music out loud cultural?

For some communities, playing music in public spaces can be normal. Music in public settings often carries cultural meaning. Street performances, busking, parades, festivals, and neighborhood celebrations all have deep social and cultural roots. However, those situations usually involve shared performances. Bare beating falls into a different category.

Article continues below advertisement

Public music can absolutely be cultural. But bare beating usually gets treated as a nuisance rather than a respected cultural norm. In everyday transit settings, most riders do not see it as community-building. They see it as inconsiderate.