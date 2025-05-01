What Does "Blue Strips" Mean? Inside the Term Popularized by Jessie Murph Jessie Murph initially found fame and was discovered online courtesy of her covers of popular songs. By Danielle Jennings Published May 1 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Musicians are well-known for bringing slang terms to the mainstream, regardless of their preferred genre of music. Country star Jessie Murph is the latest artist to introduce a new term, as she has her fans interjecting “Blue Strips” into their dialogue — but what does it actually mean?

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie initially found fame and was discovered online courtesy of her covers of popular songs. In 2021, she signed a record deal with Columbia Records and has released multiple projects since.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What does “Blue Strips” mean?

According to Holler Country, the term is likely a slang reference to hundred-dollar bills — there is a blue 3-D security ribbon woven into the paper. This ribbon, when tilted, displays alternating "100s and Liberty Bells that move side to side and up and down,” per the outlet. In the song, Jessie sings about going to the strip club and throwing blue-stripped $100 bills at one of the dancers.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

When was “Blue Strips” released?

Jessie announced on Instagram on April 9 that the new single would be released two days later, on Friday, April 11, which was just before she performed at Coachella. "BLUE STRIPS OUT FRIDAY. COACHELLA SUNDAY. U HAVE 3 DAYS TO LEARN EVERY WORD," Jessie captioned the post, which was also accompanied by a billboard photo of her placed in the Mojave desert.

What has Jessie said about transitioning into country music?

“A lot of country music was all around me. I'm from Alabama, so it was just something that was always part of my environment,” Jessie shared in a December 2024 interview with PEOPLE. "There's so much s--- that I like to do, and I don't ever want to be held into one category,” she continued. “I think that the country will always be a part of my sound because of where I'm from. I feel like it's just in me in that sense, but I don't think I'll ever be fully country.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

What has she said about the future of her career?

“I definitely want to branch into makeup and fashion, but music is my main priority,” Jessie told the outlet of her five-year plan. The rest that comes with it is cool. I love performing, too, but being actually in the studio and getting to make music is something that just lights me up.”

Article continues below advertisement

“It's the one place I feel like myself and like I am safe, I love it so much, and I'm always going to do it,” she said. “One of my biggest goals is to win a Grammy, and so that's something that I look forward to, and I hope happens one day. An arena tour [would be great]!”