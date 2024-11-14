Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette Chock Chapple Remains Committed to His Business After Winning 'The Golden Bachelorette' Chock Chapple works as an insurance executive in Kansas. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 14 2024, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: ABC

In case you haven't heard, Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette has concluded on a high note! During the highly anticipated finale, leading lady Joan Vassos gets engaged to Chock Chapple, who was arguably the frontrunner of the season.

Article continues below advertisement

As Joan and Chock look forward to their next chapter together, fans are still curious to learn more about him. For starters, what does Chock do for a living? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

What does Chock from 'The Golden Bachelorette' do for a living?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chock serves as president of Insurance Services Group, LLC. In his bio, he describes the company as a "newly formed full-service agency," adding that he specializes in helping "family-owned and managed businesses."

Chock also revealed that the firm offers a range of services, including business, personal, and health and safety/HR services, all designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his current role, the Kansas native was the owner of CIG Insurance from 2004 to 2020. For those wondering, CIG is a "privately held retail insurance agency offering risk management and insurance products and services." Chock is also a graduate of Kansas State University, where he earned degrees in labor relations and general business administration.

Article continues below advertisement

Chock and Joan plan on moving to New York.

After the finale, Chock and Joan shared that they're planning to keep the celebration going with an engagement party in Los Angeles, followed by an exciting trip to New York to hunt for the perfect apartment!

Despite their plans for the future, Chock remains committed to running his business back in Kansas. Joan shared with Us Weekly, "This first year, obviously, we have to kind of figure out life. Chock has a business in Kansas. I have kids, and grandkids, and Maryland. I'm not leaving Maryland, but he does have obligations in Kansas."

Article continues below advertisement

Joan went on to explain that while they'll be splitting their time between Kansas and Maryland, they also have an exciting dream to fulfill. "We have this really fun plan because both of us have always dreamed — and we're finally at this weird stage in life for making this dream come true — that we live in a big city, and, specifically, we've always wanted to live in New York. So Chock surprised me and said, 'I want us to go find a place.'"

Article continues below advertisement

"We both love the energy in the city and love that there's always something to do," she continued. "We just wanna go out and walk and experience life — go to fun restaurants and [experience the] culture. We both have friends there. We're gonna be there during the holidays, which is the best time ever in New York City. I think it’s just a really different life than either one of us have ever lived."