What Does Crash Out Mean on TikTok? Viral Catchphrase Has Internet Divided (Again) The latest slang term trending on the internet is more aggressive than other trendy catchphrases we've seen before. Here's why. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 11 2024, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

In the dynamic world of TikTok, where trends emerge and fade with the speed of a flickering light, a new term has recently captivated users worldwide: crash out. If you've noticed your feed getting flooded with mentions of crashing out and are wondering what's behind this latest viral slang, you're not alone. The term has become a buzzword, resonating with users for its evocative imagery and the range of emotions it encapsulates. But what does crash out mean on TikTok?

Here's what crash out means on TikTok.

TikTok, known for its rapid content turnover and the ability to turn obscure phrases into global phenomena overnight, has seen "crash out" explode in usage. From comedic skits and personal anecdotes to thematic videos that aim to explore or explain the term, "crash out" is everywhere. Crash out videos on TikTok are often unpredictable and wild, showcasing large reactions to small situations.

According to Know Your Meme, crash out is a term "that defines a reckless individual who seeks altercations. Crash outs repeatedly jeopardize their body, life and future because they don't care about the consequences, implying that they're already broken." TikTok users have embraced crash out in myriad ways, showcasing the term through personal anecdotes and even comedic skits.

One meme TikToker shared a clip of famous gamer Sketch "crashing out" and throwing his gaming controller across the room, shattering a glass picture frame. Another crash-out meme shared by minifrog2 has a caption that reads, "How I look at the teacher after getting handed a test at 7:54 AM (I'm genuinely bouta crash out)."

@Riahsuniverse shared a video that got 1.1 million views with a caption of "me crashing out when I text first and get left on delivered for 0.5 seconds" played over a video of himself yelling at the camera.

But, not everyone on TikTok is supportive of the trending term crash out.

@Bfdghost on TikTok suggested [ep[;e think of a crash out like this, "If someone stepped on your shoe, you wouldn't think anything of it and just keep it pushing. A crash out will turn around and start swinging for no reason at all. Ain't no type of thought behind that at all. Some crash outs will instigate a situation just to crash out." A lot of the imagery for the crash out trend includes violence and weapons, so it's understandable why it's caused such a divide in the TikTok community.