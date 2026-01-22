Yahoo Users Are Frustrated After Getting "Edge: Too Many Requests" on Email Logins "I guess Yahoo finally ran out of money to pay its hosting bills." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 22 2026, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

There are few things more frustrating than trying to log in to an email account you use every day and being unable to do so through no fault of your own. We have all forgotten or lost our passwords for a myriad of websites and emails from time to time, but when Yahoo and AOL users were met with an "Edge: Too Many Requests" notice after being unable to get into their emails, it had nothing to do with anything they did.

So, what does Edge: Too Many Requests mean on AOL and Yahoo? Users on social media posted about getting that notice when they tried to open certain internet pages through both platforms and when trying to log in to their email accounts from both services. Microsoft Edge is a browser, so that might be part of the explanation for the notice, but some users reported that they don't even utilize Edge.

What does "Edge: Too Many Requests" mean?

On Jan. 21, 2026, some users began posting on X (formerly Twitter) about getting the Edge: Too Many Requests notice when trying to use Yahoo and AOL. One user posted and tagged AOL, asking what was going on. "Are you having issues today?" They wrote. "I was on AOL on my laptop and could not open any folder ... said 'no internet connection' which wasn't accurate. I closed AOL and now I can't get back in. Says Edge: Too Many Requests. I can get on AOL on my iPhone but not on laptop Windows 11."

According to one user on a Microsoft thread about users experiencing that notice and not getting access to their email accounts, Edge: Too Many Requests errors usually happen if someone attempts to log in to their email account with the wrong password repeatedly. It essentially locks them out. That might be the case in usual circumstances, but the widespread issue was likely something else entirely.

Hey, @Yahoo! What is going on with your system? The error message keeps saying Edge: Too Many Requests. I’m not on Edge, I’m on Safari. Can’t access my email on my Mac, but it works on my phone. FIX IT! — Maura_Junius (@Maura_Junius) January 21, 2026

Per Network Solutions, the Too Many Requests error message, also referred to as error code HTTP error 429, can happen when too many people try to access one website at the same time. You would think Yahoo and AOL are set up to bypass this, but if that's what happened, then it means millions of people were shut out of the same websites and email platforms because they all tried to use them at once.

Yahoo released a statement about the "Edge: Too Many Requests" notice.

Although an official explanation for the outage was not given to the public, a spokesperson for Yahoo did release a statement following the incident, according to PCMag. "We became aware of issues users were experiencing accessing Yahoo services globally after rolling out a change to our traffic management system," the statement said. "After reverting the change, Yahoo services have fully recovered with the impact lasting less than an hour."

"Edge: Too Many Requests."



I guess Yahoo finally ran out of money to pay its hosting bills. Probably shouldn't have overpaid for dumb stuff like egroups, https://t.co/669Q36XtzW, geocities, etc. — 🄼🄴🄴🄷🄰🅆🄻 ⭕ (@meehawl) January 21, 2026