ChatGPT's Error Message Is Nothing New, but It Is Frustrating for Users Who Want Answers Now

Even though ChatGPT might not be a replacement for Google or other search engines people use, it is the go-to place for answers to literally everything for some internet users. From recipe ideas and advice on life events to simple internet queries, ChatGPT has become a digital buddy for many. So when those same users got a frustrating "error in message stream" response from their AI bestie, they wanted to know what it means.

The good news is that ChatGPT probably isn't going anywhere anytime soon. But getting error messages in response to questions that need answers immediately is annoying for users who depend on ChatGPT. It's not uncommon for ChatGPT or other internet-based information outlets to have network errors or to be altogether unreachable at times. But what does that error message on ChatGPT mean?

What does "error in message stream" mean on ChatGPT?

According to the AI writing assistant website Smodin, the "error in message stream," also seen for some as "error in body stream" on ChatGPT likely means there is an issue that is either the user's fault or ChatGPT's. It could mean that the individual's network connectivity has a low signal, or that their internet isn't working at all.

Or, the message could mean that the ChatGPT servers are overloaded. The latter makes sense, especially when users see outage reports from others on social media. On the ChatGPT app, users commonly get a notice when they request photos from their AI assistant. ChatGPT usually responds to say that a lot of other users are requesting similar files, and that, because of the amount of requests, the result will take a little longer than expected.

when the doctor asks what my birthdate is but chatgpt servers are down pic.twitter.com/VgoSPHSnN9 — Te'leir® (@vampooze2) June 5, 2025

That isn't quite the same as the "error in message stream" response other users have gotten. However, it does lend some credibility to the idea that the error message is because of ChatGPT's servers being overworked and not from every single individual user.

The responses to ChatGPT being down poke fun at how people rely on it.

There's no denying that when ChatGPT is down, it makes everyone realize just how much they have relied on AI as a source for information. "ChatGPT is down how will I answer if someone asks me my name?" One user posted on X (formerly Twitter). Someone else joked, "Is ChatGPT down for anyone else? i'm a cardiac surgeon in the middle of heart surgery."

How life feels when ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/zbEkf0USEP — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 10, 2025