What Does Eternaut Mean in the Netflix Sci-Fi Series? Breaking Down the Details

The sci-fi series 'The Eternaut' consists of six episodes and is based on the popular Argentinian comic of the same name.

Powerhouse streaming service Netflix has a pristine reputation for producing top-notch films and television series, and its latest entry, The Eternaut, already has fans addicted to their screens, even if they aren’t sure what the title means.

Premiering on April 30, the sci-fi series The Eternaut consists of six episodes and is based on the popular Argentine comic of the same name. The Buenos Aires-set series centers around a group of survivors as they battle a deadly snowfall that kills people on contact.

What does eternaut mean in the Netflix series?

Per Newsweek, "eternaut" blends "eternity" and "astronaut" to evoke the idea of a timeless traveler. Despite not involving space travel, The Eternaut “suggests a figure journeying endlessly across time and existential dimensions,” according to the outlet.

What is ‘The Eternaut’ about?

“When a rare snow begins falling in Buenos Aires, it kills everything it touches in an instant. Is it nuclear war or something even more sinister?” the series synopsis reads, per Netflix.

“Those that survive suit up in gas masks and layers to stave off death and fight an increasingly violent unseen force that’s trailing their every move. One of the survivors, a man named Juan Salvo, emerges as the leader of the resistance against an imperceptible threat,” the description continues.

Will there be a second season of ‘The Eternaut'?

In short, yes. Netflix Latin American programming boss, Francisco "Paco" Ramos, spoke with Deadline about what to expect in round two of the sci-fi thriller. “Season 2 is going to be very important,” he told the outlet. “It’s going to dig into a lot of sci-fi concepts that were just pointed out in Season 1, and they are going to be fully blown. We believe that we will manage to close the whole story in a beautiful way, with probably eight more episodes.”

“We can sustain it for a second season, but no more than that. We feel that, artistically, that is the cycle to we need to sustain the mystique and the adventure of making the show,” he revealed.

“We want to challenge ourselves in the second season just as we challenged ourselves in the first one. We want to go for more. We want to use all the knowledge we gained to do things on the second season that we didn’t manage to do on the first,” Francisco said.

What has the team behind the series said about it?

“We wanted for people to actually feel that this could happen in their own city,” Francisco told Deadline. “Episode one has a tiny scale. Then in episode two, the scale opens to the building, and then in three, it becomes bigger again. By the fourth episode, it is the whole city.”