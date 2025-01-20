‘Family Guy’ Has Folks Wondering What "It Insists Upon Itself" Means "I didn't care for 'The Godfather.'" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 20 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Fox | Reddit - @delicious-battle-321

Depending on the type of teachers you've had or the degree you pursued, you may have realized that at some point in your educational career, you could get good grades simply by bulls--tting. Not in all subjects, of course. It's kind of hard to just make up organs in anatomy class. But as long as you implemented a variegated enough vocabulary in your hot take of The Great Gatsby as a modern-day metaphor for the struggles people go through, chances are you probably could've gotten a decent grade.

Article continues below advertisement

And maybe in a paragraph delineating Nick Carraway's problems, you'd use a phrase like "it insists upon itself." But what does that saying really mean?

What does "it insists upon itself" mean?

These four words effectively sum up pseudo-intellectualism. As one Quora user puts it: "The phrase 'insists upon itself' means: 'Something most think is profound but in reality is pretentious and ostentatious.'"

Article continues below advertisement

This exact definition can also be found on Urban Dictionary, and it basically describes a phenomenon that constantly calls attention to how important and significant it is. And this heavy-handedness can manifest in a bunch of different ways across different mediums.

Source: Instagram | @austinmcbroom

Article continues below advertisement

Maybe you're watching a social media post uploaded by someone loudly screaming a story about their significant other eating all of their popcorn without replacing it. As they relay this tale, they're sure to include numerous asides showcasing just how unique their personality is while telling this story.

The point of the story, overall, isn't their frustration with the poor mannerisms that people display. Nor is it that they've placed themselves in a relationship that is clearly leaving them frustrated. Instead, they seem more enthusiastic about showcasing just how quirky and different they are.

Article continues below advertisement

“it insists upon itself” actually being the perfect way to describe so many things — johnny 🪿 (@kudosdunce) September 27, 2024 Source: X | @kudosdunce

Through their various gesticulations, forced expressions, and mannerisms that are manufactured to display just how entertaining they are, they insist upon their own importance. Their point boils down to: Look at how special I am. Rather than, "Hey, don't be a crummy girlfriend or boyfriend."

Article continues below advertisement

Or, "Hey I really love my boyfriend or girlfriend, but this bothered me and I want to address this without damaging our relationship. They mean the world to me, but this hurt my feelings, would it hurt yours? Am I wrong?" Sometimes, particular scenes in movies can feel a bit too "preachy" or with dialogue that explains a character's emotions rather than showing them.

“it insists upon itself” is one of my fav things to say now too pic.twitter.com/kWrEb0S9Ri — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) September 21, 2023 Source: X | @bklynb4by

Article continues below advertisement

Take Jeff Bridges's character in The Old Man. In one particular scene, a new friend he makes is having a tough time and he aims to console her. Instead of talking with her about it, or expressing how much he cares for her and that he thinks she's the bee's knees, he pops up and immediately starts making her a meal.

Although earlier in that episode, Bridges's character does talk about the importance of action over empty words. So maybe one would say that this action does "insist upon itself." However, it could be argued that the importance of this action is left up to the actor. The care that's put into making the eggs, not to show off how good of a person they are, but to honestly make a situation better is all the difference.

Article continues below advertisement

"the movie is pretentious, it insists upon itself"



EVERY MOVIE INSISTS UPON ITSELF, IT'S CALLED BEING AN DIRECTOR pic.twitter.com/TaqKpAKYAr — cabbage meme boi 🖤 (@VeryNiceKapusta) January 4, 2025 Source: X | @VeryNiceKapusta

Another example of this could be one of the final scenes in the 2017 film The Florida Project. Upon witnessing a particularly devastating scene involving child protective services, Willem Dafoe's character doesn't launch into a maudlin show of histrionics to delineate just how broken up over it he is.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, he heads back to a secluded portion of the hotel he manages and smokes a cigarette, alone, to try and cope with what he just saw.

The 'Family Guy' connection explained.

This phrase has become particularly popular with Family Guy viewers, as Peter's character, while on the brink of drowning with his family, begins discussing why he doesn't like the classic film The Godfather.

Article continues below advertisement

When prompted to explain why, Peter tells his wife and kids that it's because the film "insists upon itself." Lois, flabbergasted asks Peter what that even means, to which he responds that it takes too long to get into and he loses interest. Redditors who discussed the statement Peter makes in this Family Guy scene shared their thoughts as to what it means.

Article continues below advertisement

According to one user, it's when a film is repeatedly "hammering" certain themes and metaphors throughout the film "over and over" again. They summed it up by stating that "whenever you say 'Dude, I get it, now get on with the movie'" that's when a flick "insists upon itself."