Folks Want to Know What It Means to Nationalize an Election After Donald Trump's Comments

People want to know what the hell President Donald Trump is talking about after he suggested that the Republicans nationalize U.S. elections. The POTUS made the ludicrous suggestion during an appearance on former deputy director of the FBI Dan Bongino's podcast.

Trump appeared on the podcast on Feb. 2, 2026, and his not-so-shocking statement has some folks excited — in one way or another. So, what does it mean to nationalize an election? It ain't good.

What does it mean to nationalize an election?

The twice-impeached president suggested nationalizing elections so that Republicans could "take over" while also making false statements about election fraud. "The Republicans should say, 'We want to take over,'" said the president on the podcast. "We should take over the voting, in at least many, 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting. We have states that are so crooked, and they're counting votes. We have states that I won that show I didn’t win."

"Now you’re going see something in Georgia where they were able to get with a court order, the ballots, you’re going to see some interesting things," he added. According to the U.S. Constitution, Trump's suggestion isn't legal because it gives states the sole authority to hold elections based on laws passed by Congress. Article 1 of the Constitution says, “The times, places, and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof."

"I won that election by so much," he claimed. Trump was impeached for abuse of power for his attempt to steal the 2020 election, as well as for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, by falsely claiming the election was stolen from him. He was recorded ordering the Secretary of State in Georgia to overturn the election in the state after he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, per NPR. Trump also sought help from Ukraine to increase his chances of re-election.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded after Trump made the comments about nationalizing elections, per ABC News. "Just a few hours ago, Donald Trump said he wants to nationalize elections around the country," he said. "That's what Trump said. You think he believes in democracy? He said, 'We want to take over, the Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.' Does Donald Trump need a copy of the Constitution? What he is saying is outlandishly illegal."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson clarified Trump's comments by saying, "President Trump cares deeply about the safety and security of our elections. That’s why he’s urged Congress to pass the SAVE Act and other legislative proposals that would establish a uniform standard of photo ID for voting, prohibit no-excuse mail-in voting, and end the practice of ballot harvesting."