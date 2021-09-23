Do You Have Knees Like Megan? The Latest TikTok Trend Is Perfect For Born Dancers

Best of Beth (@martibeth1_), Sara (@saraidacecilia), and TikTokmomma7 (@tiktokmomma7) are just some of the influencers who have already jumped on the "Knees Like Megan" trend on TikTok.

A relatively straightforward, easy-to-perfect dance, the Knees Like Megan Challenge calls on TikTokers to bust their finest moves and perform what can best be described as erotic squatting. So, what does "Knees Like Megan" mean? What does the challenge entail?