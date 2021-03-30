Lean in Lil Nas X's Hit Song "Old Town Road" Means Exactly What You Think It Does

It’s an interesting week to be Lil Nas X . The “Old Town Road” rapper has been making headlines for his Satan shoes that have been said to have human blood and receiving backlash for his music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." And it looks like his name being in the headlines is far from over.

While Lil Nas X continues his reign at dominating the music charts, fans can’t get hit chart-topping single "Old Town Road" out of their heads — especially since people are saying that his music is inappropriate for children. On the first listen, fans thought that it was a song paying homage to country culture with a hip-hop flair, but there's actually a bit more to the song. And with references of lean on the record, fans are interested in knowing what it’s all actually about.

So, what does lean mean in "Old Town Road"?

If you’re hip to pop culture terms and hip hop culture, chances are you’re familiar with the term "lean." We’ve long heard rappers and singers alike talking about the term, with it mostly being related to some type of beverage. Sure, acknowledging products via song is a thing for entertainers, but lean is something a bit different.

In the song "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X raps, “Ridin’ on a tractor / Lean all in my bladder / Cheated on my baby / You can go and ask her." While context clues will have you believe that lean is a beverage, it's actually a type of drug that has become popularized over the last few years. And while drugs are not cool to use, the rapper explains that he is not about that lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

Reminder that Lil Nas X sings about having “lean all in my bladder” and cheating on his girlfriend in Old Town Road but now he makes a video about being gay and suddenly it’s a problem for the kids. Hmmm.... https://t.co/cep1X0FpQI — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) March 29, 2021 Source: Twitter

According to Genius, the rapper shares that he is not actually interested in lean. “This second verse is where I’m in this better lifestyle,” he tells the publication. “I have me a brand new tractor. I’m on some lean — not trying to endorse that, by the way. But I’m in a higher place now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lean is a drug that packs a powerful punch that can leave you feeling disoriented. Healthline reports that lean — aka the purple drank some celebrities indulge in — "is a concoction of cough syrup (with codeine and an antihistamine), soda, hard candy, and, in some cases, alcohol.” In fact, it has been dubbed the term lean since it leaves your body in a sort of slanted position. Hence why Lil Nas X says that he does not endorse lean.

Source: Getty Images