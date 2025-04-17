What Does "LMR" Mean on TikTok? All the Details About What it Actually Means TikTok has become a massive social media platform that many users cite as their go-to for practically anything and everything. By Danielle Jennings Published April 17 2025, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

The viral world of TikTok is well-known for establishing trends that quickly end up becoming part of users' daily lives and firmly cementing themselves as part of the cultural landscape — such as the use of specific messages and meanings like the often used “LMR.”

What does "LMR" mean on TikTok?

Although avid users of the platform likely already know what it means, those not on TikTok or casual users may be left scratching their heads. Per social media glossary Keyhole, the abbreviation “LMR” stands for “like my recent.”

The request is a call-to-action from TikTok users imploring their followers to engage with their content by liking it as a show of support, according to the outlet. Liking content also helps to increase engagement and boost visibility on the platform.

What’s going on with the TikTok ban?

On April 4, one day before the previous ban was to go into effect, Trump announced that he would once again extend the deadline to officially ban the platform in the United States, according to CNN. The second deadline will offer a 75-day extension while the company again scrambles to find a buyer or risk being permanently shut down nationwide.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

How did Trump’s tariffs impact TikTok’s planned deal?

On Wednesday, April 2, a deal was finalized that would have started a 120-day period to finish financing and paperwork for various venture capital, private equity funds and tech giants to invest in a company that would control TikTok’s U.S. operations, with TikTok’s China-based owner, ByteDance, retaining a 20 percent stake in the spinoff company, per CNN.

However, things completely changed due to Trump’s announcement that he was placing an additional 34 percent tariff on China. ByteDance reps promptly informed the Trump administration on Thursday, April 3, that China had officially pulled out of the deal until the increasingly intense tariffs negotiations with China were settled.

“We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We do not want TikTok to ‘go dark.’ We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal,” he wrote.