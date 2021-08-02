The Social Media Acronym "MBN" Has a Rather Passive-Aggressive Meaning

Fewer things will make you feel more out of touch than coming across some newfangled lingo that you just can't comprehend. It's something I experienced as early as elementary school when other kids would randomly walk up to me and ask me if I " got beef ." I had no idea what in the world they were referring to. What did meat have to do with school? And why were they being so aggressive when they asked me if I had any?

Thanks to MTV's extensive coverage of East-Coast-West-Coast hip hop rivalries, I quickly came to understand what having "beef" means. And thankfully, the answers to new acronyms are now easily found on the internet. So if you've been browsing Snapchat and have seen the term "MBN" going around, we've got you covered on what it means.

In "Tulum," Emoney encapsulates the "must be nice" mentality as he painfully serenades listeners with the relatable, befuddled pangs of seeing beautiful individuals with no tangible source of self-sustaining income living a multi-millionaire lifestyle of luxury as he sits at home crafting songs about his jealousy over their good fortune.

It's probably best embodied by the song "Tulum," posted by musician, TikToker, and YouTuber Emoney. The track poses the very important question of how so many people are ending up in the beautiful Mexican vacation destination.

It's short for "must be nice." And if you're wondering if that's a genuine commentary or a passive-aggressive one, it's definitely the latter. So, how would one go about even using this acronym when reacting or commenting on a post?

"MBN" isn't just used on Snapchat; it's shorthand used on many platforms.

You'll definitely see the term "MBN" on various comments sections or even when you're just texting with your pals. We all have that one friend who's a bit "woe is me" and is always down in the dumps, like Eeyore.

So, what are some examples of "MBN" used in a conversation or comment that don't have to do with Tulum? Let's say someone just got a great promotion at work or was able to secure an awesome job opportunity while you're stuck in a rut or at a place you really don't like working. You can rattle off "MBN" to them.

The true significance of "MBN" depends a lot on the context. Usually, the person who's rattling off the acronym is insinuating that the recipient isn't necessarily deserving of whatever "nice" thing they're currently enjoying. Did your friend get themselves a brand new Tesla as a graduation gift from their parents? Well, that "must be nice."